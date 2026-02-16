Drivers across the Forest of Dean face several temporary road closures this month as Gloucestershire County Council carries out infrastructure upgrades.
In Cinderford, a 90‑metre stretch of Heywood Road is closed between High Street and No. 11 Heywood Road for the installation of public car chargers. The closure runs until 22 February, with pedestrian and emergency access maintained.
Closing until February 20 is part of the C354 between Church Road and Bradley Cottages, near the Dean Heritage Centre in Ruspidge and Soudley. This closure is required for drainage works, and due to safety concerns, neither pedestrian nor emergency access will be allowed through the work zone.
The largest closure affects the A466 from Redbrook to Bigsweir Bridge, where ground investigations and rock‑netting works are under way. The route will be shut from 9:30am–3:30pm daily until 27 February, with emergency access maintained but no pedestrian route available.
Diversions will be signed on site.
