WORKS to trees covered by a preservation order in the Wye Valley have been proposed by a home owner.
It is proposed to pollard a large poplar tree by 10 metres at Walford House in Coughton near Ross to reduce risk of limb failure over the main road and surrounding properties.
It is also proposed to re-pollard three nearby lime trees to keep maintenance up to date and to reduce the risk of limb failure.
Comments on the application, number P260225/J via Herefordshire Council’s planning portal until February 25.
Herefordshire planners have also approved works to other trees within the Ross-on-Wye conservation area and include lifting the crown to a lime tree above the Ross-on-Wye and Monmouth Sea Cadets building in Homs Road in order to gain clearance.
A proposal to lift the crown of a walnut and adjacent cherry trees by reducing its height and canopy at Barnfold House in Redhill Road has also been approved, as has the complete removal of small ash trees which are showing signs of dieback.
Comments
