Gloucestershire County Council has confirmed a series of temporary road and footway closures across the Forest of Dean district to allow essential infrastructure, drainage, and resurfacing works. Motorists and residents are advised to plan ahead as several routes will be affected throughout December 2025 and into early January 2026.
Major works in Coleford and area
Ellwood Road in Milkwall will be closed from December 8 until Christmas Eve for infrastructure improvements. The closure spans approximately 180 metres from the property known as ‘Tara’ to Station Road. Pedestrian and emergency access will remain available.
Nearby, Bromley Road in Ellwood will also shut for drainage works on December 10-11, while the C357 road from Swanpool Wood to Almhouse Road will close for resurfacing on December 8-9. Barrel Lane in Longhope will also see daytime restrictions between December 8-12 for drainage repairs, with no stopping or loading permitted during working hours.
A466 and other key routes impacted
The A466, a vital route through the village of Redbrook, will close for geotechnical inspections between Great Grove and Bigsweir Bridge from 9:30 a.m. on December 9 until 3:30 p.m. on December 10. Alternative routes will be signposted locally.
Further closures include Birch Hill Road to Hilgay Road in St Briavels which will be shut to traffic from December 22-24 for broadband installation, and Ley Lane in Westbury-on-Severn which closes from December 26-29 for Network Rail works. Due to safety concerns, pedestrian access will not be maintained on Ley Lane during this period.
January disruptions and long-term night closures
In the new year, Springfield Drive in Cinderford will close from January 8-10 for sewer works, while Church Walk in West Dean will shut on January 5 for manhole repairs. Severn Trent Water will also carry out works on the road from The Stenders to Wigpool Common on January 7.
Motorists should note that Forest Road and New Road in Lydney will face nightly closures between 8pm and 6am. from January 5 until late August 2026 for major infrastructure upgrades.
Plan ahead All closures will have clearly marked diversion routes, and emergency access will be maintained. For full details and updates, visit www.gloucestershire.gov.uk or call Gloucestershire Highways on 08000 514 514.
