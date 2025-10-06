Forest of Dean District Council has continued to receive promising planning applications that reflect a forward-thinking approach to development and sustainability. Among them is a proposal for the installation of black, flush-mounted solar PV panels on garage roofs at The Lake, Cooks Lane, Redmarley—an initiative that supports renewable energy while respecting the character of a listed building.
A major development is also proposed for Highfield Road, Lydney, where 62 new homes are planned, with at least 50 per cent designated as affordable housing. This project includes public open space, landscaping, and improved infrastructure, offering a significant boost to local housing availability and community amenities.
In Newent, a temporary veterinary service is set to operate from temporary demountable buildings while the existing practice undergoes roof repairs—ensuring continuity of care for local pet owners.
All applications are available for public inspection at the council offices in Coleford or online at www.fdean.gov.uk. Residents are encouraged to submit comments by October 29. These proposals highlight a commitment to sustainable growth, community wellbeing, and heritage preservation across the district.
Bowling Club aims to improve offering to members
Aston Ingham Bowling Club has applied for a club premises certificate under the Licensing Act 2003 which would allow the supply and sale of alcohol to members and their guests, strictly for consumption on the club’s premises.
Proposed hours are daily from 10am to 11pm. The application is currently under consultation with Herefordshire Council. Full details can be viewed by appointment at the council’s offices at Plough Lane in Hereford or online.
Representations from the public or responsible authorities must be submitted by 30 October 2025. For more information, visit: herefordshire.gov.uk/current-licensing-applications.
Aston Ingham Bowls Club is a friendly, community-focused club offering lawn bowls and social events
Footpath diversion proposed in Woolaston
Forest of Dean District Council has issued a Public Path Diversion Order affecting Woolaston Footpath No. FWO104. The proposed changes will stop up the current route for a distance covering approximately 164 metres and instigate a new two-metre-wide footpath following the pavement for much of its length.
The Order was made on September 24 and public comments or objections must be submitted by 29 October 2025. Copies of the order and a map of the scope of the proposed works are available at the council offices in Coleford or online at fdean.gov.uk.
