A CAR parking area at an industrial estate has been used for storage with more than 20 containers without planning permission for more than a year.
A retrospective application to approve the use at the car park and the 20 foot shipping containers at the Severn Bridge Industrial Estate in Caldicot has now been submitted to Monmouthshire County Council.
Photographs and online publicity show the site is marketed as Cuboid Self-Storage.
The application, submitted by Leeds-based architects on behalf of Pro Investments Ltd, states the vacant car park “formerly associated with Unit 4 Symondscliffe Way” on the estate has been used for storage since June 30, 2023 with work having begun three weeks earlier.
The application is for temporary use for open storage and self-storage and according to a statement submitted with the application use as storage fits with its designation as an employment site under the council’s existing local plan.
The statement confirms 22 containers have been place on the site, at the junction of Symondscliffe Way and Caldicot Road, and the remainder of the site remains available as open storage.
Wire mesh fencing has also been used to enclose the site and the application which is beig considered also seeks permission for the fencing as well as access, landscaping and ancillary works.