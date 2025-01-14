A decision on plans to build 140 homes in Coleford is due next week.
Freeman Homes wants permission to develop some 7.53 hectares of land at Poolway Farm in Gloucester Road, Coleford and their scheme will be debated by the Forest of Dean District Council’s development management committee on January 21.
The proposals seek full planning permission to build the new homes along with road access, footways, parking, drainage and open space.
The plans include retaining Poolway Farmhouse while demolishing redundant farm buildings. If approved, the new estate would have 53 two bed homes, 34 three bed houses and 37 four beds along with 12 two bed flats, including two flats over garages and four five bed dwellings arranged around a new estate road gaining access off Gloucester Road to the east via a new roundabout.
The proposals range between two and 2.5 storeys in height. And twelve of the properties are proposed to be offered to the over 55s.
Coleford Town Council recognise the site is allocated for housing in the neighbourhood development plan but have objected due to highways concerns.
They say access via a roundabout is critical and they fear the gas governor is proposed to be located in an inappropriate and unsafe position given this is the main lorry route into Coleford and heavy articulated vehicles could cause damage to it.
And some sixteen people have also raised concerns. Some fear the impact the new homes will have on local services and that the estate would be out of keeping.
“Entering Coleford from every direction is a housing estate that looks different and the character of the town has not been considered or maintained,” one person said.
Another objector asked: “Are there enough school, doctor and dentist spaces? Are there adequate basic jobs and social services in place that meet the needs for an additional 140 households? Has enough consideration been given to recreational space for the additional children?”
Consultants working on the scheme say the plans will provide much needed housing and council officers deem the proposals to be acceptable and have recommended granting permission.
A leaked Gloucestershire County Council document revealed last year suggests that The Forest of Dean is expected to provide almost 20,000 new homes by 2051 with the potential for new garden towns in locations including Aylburton near Lydney.
The upper forecast housing for the whole county by 2051 is 142,380 new homes.
The Forest of Dean is expected to provide 18,240 new houses and the strategy suggests modest renewal growth in established urban areas and new garden towns to provide the bulk of the new housing.
For the Forest of Dean, the long term growth strategy suggests the creation of a new garden town at Northwood Green which would have 10,400 by 2051 and an urban extension in Aylburton with 2,800 houses.
The idea for Northwood Green, which is located on the A48 west of Gloucester, would be built around a new railway station within the vicinity of Westbury-on-Severn.