REFORM UK’s Stuart Graham made it a double after winning seats on both the county and district councils.
Having won the by-election for a councillor for Cinderford East on Forest of Dean District Council, he then topped the poll in Mitcheldean for Gloucestershire County Council.
His win in Mitcheldean was a gain from the Conservatives , whose candidate Pam Plummer came in third..
Cllr Graham won 1,050 votes, 32 per cent of the 3,304 cast.
That was exactly 200 ahead of Independent Philip Burford on 850 who took 26 per cent of the vote.
Conservative Julie Kirkham won 535 votes, a 16 per share.
Liberal Democrat James Joyce took 10 per cent with 329 and Merlin Healey of the Greens was 13 behind on 316.
Joanne Kaye polled 224 for a seven per cent share.
The turnout of the electorate of 8,606 was 38 per cent.