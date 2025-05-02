The Greens have successfully defended the Blakeney and Green seat on Gloucestershire County Council.
Cllr Beki Hoyland kept her seat, polling 1,501 votes – 40 per cent of the 3754 ballots cast.
Reform UK were second with candidate Simon Wendland receiving 1,177 votes, 31 per cent of the total.
Richard Thomas of the Conservatives gained 611 votes, 16 per cent.
Jacob Sanders of the Labour Party polled 274 which was seven per cent.
Peter Taylor for the Liberal Democrats received 191 votes which was five per cent.
The turnout among the electorate of 9,407 wasm40 per cent.