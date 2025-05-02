LONG-serving Labour county councillor Graham Morgan has lost the Cinderford seat on the authority.
The area’s new councillor is Reform UK’s Ray Donaghue who took 1,081 votes, 402 more than Mr Morgan, who polled 679.
Cllr Donaghue took 44 per cent of the 2,470 votes cast while Mr Morgan, who was first elected to the county council in 2009.
Alison Bruce, of the Green Party, got 281 votes and Conservative Jonathan Beeston received 270, both around 11 per cent.
Liberal Democrat Stewart Bean received 159 votes, six per cent of the total.
The turnout of the division’s 8,173 voters was 30 per cent.