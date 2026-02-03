Landowners across the Forest of Dean are being urged to step forward as the district launches a fresh hunt for future housing and employment sites. The call forms part of the 2026 Strategic Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment (SHELAA), the evidence base feeding into the area’s next Local Plan.
The council wants to build a clear picture of land available for everything from new homes and workplaces to plots for travelling communities. Officials stress that submitting a site doesn’t guarantee development—formal allocations will come later through the Local Plan or neighbourhood plans.
Anyone with land they believe has potential can submit details online, by email or by post, but there’s a firm deadline of March 31, 2026. Previously submitted sites stay on the books unless owners want to make changes. All submissions—minus personal contact details—will be published on the council’s website.
Comments
