GREAT Western Railway became the UK’s first train operator to achieve platinum standard for its apprentice programme.
The news comes as the nation celebrates National Apprenticeship Week, running until Sunday, February 15.
On Thursday, February 12, Baroness Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, presented the accolade at London Paddington as part of the Investors in People ‘We invest in apprentices’ accreditation.
The team, which supervises more than 300 apprentices across the GWR network, has been working towards platinum status ever since receiving gold in 2023.
Baroness Jacqui Smith said: "Great Western Railway's platinum accreditation is a fantastic achievement and a testament to its commitment to developing the skilled workforce our railways need for the future.
"This government is focused on breaking down barriers to opportunity, and apprenticeships are at the heart of that mission. GWR is leading by example, showing what can be achieved when employers invest in training and nurturing talent.
"I congratulate everyone involved in this programme – from the dedicated team who support these apprentices to the apprentices themselves, who are building rewarding careers while gaining the skills our economy needs to grow."
GWR Human Resources Director, Ashley Bray, said: “This is an outstanding achievement. No other train operating company has reached platinum and only around 3.5 per cent of organisations across all industries achieve this level.
“The apprentices coming through our programmes are exceptional, and this recognition reflects the quality, commitment and impact of the work being done.
“We’re creating real opportunities for diverse young people from our local communities – and we’re doing it extremely well.”
During National Apprenticeship Week, Great Western Railway held a series of recruitment events at stations, offering advice to customers and answering questions.
You can find out more about apprenticeships and how to apply with Great Western Railway via its website.
