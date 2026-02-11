YOUNG people and career-changers across the Forest of Dean are being invited to explore new routes into the construction industry when the Apprenticeship Roadshow comes to AccXel Construction School in Cinderford next month.
The event will take place on Tuesday, March 10, offering residents the chance to find out more about apprenticeship opportunities and future career pathways in a relaxed, informal setting.
Running from 5 PM to 7.15 PM, the roadshow is open to students, parents and anyone considering a career change, with advisers on hand to explain how apprenticeships work and what support is available.
AccXel Construction School is the UK’s first industry-created and industry-led private training provider, designed by employers to meet the changing needs of the construction sector. The roadshow will showcase how its apprenticeships are tailored to give learners both practical skills and wider life experience.
Visitors will be able to learn more about training delivered by tutors with years of hands-on construction experience, as well as AccXel’s partnerships with major industry names such as JCB and Leica, which give students access to high-quality tools and equipment.
As part of their apprenticeship, learners can also gain additional qualifications, including Vehicle Marshalling and Abrasive Wheels, helping to strengthen their CVs and improve employment prospects.
AccXel also offers personalised SEN support, alongside extra-curricular activities such as money management, aimed at preparing apprentices for life beyond training and employment.
Students benefit from on-site perks, including discounts at the school café, while regular celebration events and a graduation ceremony recognise achievements along the way.
Progression routes are available from foundation level through to construction management, making the roadshow a useful starting point for anyone considering a long-term career in the construction industry locally.
Tickets for the Apprenticeship Roadshow are free and can be secured in advance via the Gloucestershire Careers Hub website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.