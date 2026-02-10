A SHEEP farmer and co-founder of We Are Farming Minds, Sam Stables set off on his long walk to London from the livestock market in Ross-on-Wye on Monday morning escorted by a contingent of farming vehicles.
Sam has partnered with the Farm Safety Foundation - Yellow Wellies and their Mind Your Head campaign to walk 142 miles to The Farmers Club in London.
Sam’s goal is simple, but powerful, as he aims to shine a national spotlight on the immense pressures farmers face every single day, including mental health issues and to raise vital funds for the National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs.
Sam wants to help give the next generation of farmers the voice, confidence, and support they deserve.
Before he left, Sam explained that unpredictable weather and the financial strain and the isolation of working in the farming industry and the long hours involved, British farmers are carrying more weight than ever before.
Research by the Farm Safety Foundation shows that 95 per cent of farmers under 40 believe mental health is the biggest hidden issue facing the industry today.
Sam’s walk is a symbol of that struggle, but it’s also a symbol of hope. He wants every farmer to know that support exists and that they are not alone and points out that things can get better.
By taking on this challenge during Mind Your Head Week, Sam is calling for greater understanding, more open conversations, and stronger support for those who feed the nation.
Sam will be, where possible using country lanes for his walk, and staying a farmer’s homes enroute. He will arrive in London on Friday, February 13.
We Are Farming Minds has a new patron, the Prince of Wales, who has a deep passion for the work the charity does.
To donate, visit peoplesfundraising.com and search Sam-Stables-mission.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.