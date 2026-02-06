GLOUCESTERSHIRE County Council is helping more local employers train and develop their staff by allocating a share of unused apprenticeship funding.
Large organisations like the council pay into a national Apprenticeship Levy, which can only be spent on apprenticeship training. If the funds are not used within two years, the money is taken back by the government.
To make sure this money stays in Gloucestershire, the council chooses to transfer a share of its unused funds to local employers. This means smaller organisations, or those who have used up their own funding, can still take on apprentices or upskill their workforce at no extra training cost.
Cllr Colin Hay, deputy leader of Gloucestershire County Council and cabinet member for finance, assets and transformation, said: “This is a simple and effective way of keeping training money in Gloucestershire. Instead of unused funds being returned, they help local employers bring in new talent or develop the staff they already have. We are proud to support sectors that are vital to our communities and to give people across the county more opportunities to learn new skills, progress in their careers, and build a stronger workforce for the future.
“We also recognise how important it is to retain and grow our own Gloucestershire workforce. By helping people to develop their skills and build their careers here, we’re supporting local employers, strengthening our economy, and making Gloucestershire an even better place to live and work.”
Since 2019, the council has transferred over £1.5 million to local employers. Most of this support has gone to adult social care and early years childcare – sectors that continue to face challenges recruiting and keeping staff. Apprenticeships in health, construction, engineering, education and, more recently, youth support services, have also been given support.
Demand has grown significantly, as between April 2025 and January 2026, more than 200 applications for support were received, and that number is expected to rise and reach around 250 by the end of March.
Every year, the county council publishes its funding pledge on the national apprenticeship website. Gloucestershire employers can apply online, and only organisations based in the county are eligible, ensuring the funding benefits local people and businesses.
The news comes as the county celebrates National Apprenticeship Week, where the impact and contribution of employers and apprentices is recognised.
Posting via the website, a government spokesperson said: “During National Apprenticeship 2026, we encourage everyone to celebrate how apprenticeships and skills help us all reach our full potential. They break down barriers to opportunity and drive economic growth by developing the skills employers need.
“We want employers to showcase how apprenticeships and skills are making an impact on your business; highlighting the benefits you see that demonstrate how apprentices are helping you fill critical skills gaps and sharing stories of success enabled by apprenticeships and skills.”
One of the largest providers of apprenticeships in the region, the University of Gloucestershire, said it will be marking the week by posting daily content on its social media channels.
