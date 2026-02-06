Cllr Colin Hay, deputy leader of Gloucestershire County Council and cabinet member for finance, assets and transformation, said: “This is a simple and effective way of keeping training money in Gloucestershire. Instead of unused funds being returned, they help local employers bring in new talent or develop the staff they already have. We are proud to support sectors that are vital to our communities and to give people across the county more opportunities to learn new skills, progress in their careers, and build a stronger workforce for the future.