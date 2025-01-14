The annual Careers and Higher Education Fair (CHEF) takes place at Monmouth Comprehensive School on Wednesday 5 February 6 - 8 pm and is open to students from Monmouth and the surrounding area/schools.
Over 100 representatives will be present from all major occupational areas, as will Further Education colleges and many Universities including Cardiff, Swansea and Bristol. The Fair precedes National Apprenticeship Week (10-16th February) and a large number of Apprenticeship Providers and Training Organisations will be situated in the Main Atrium. Careers Wales will also deliver Apprenticeship workshops.
MCS is pleased to be welcoming back delegates who have been supporting the Fair for many years and look forward to seeing many new, exciting stands from many different sectors.