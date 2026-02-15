A GROUP which supports men’s mental health is encouraging those who may need a friendly ear to join its brotherhood.
Mon’s Chatter, whose focus is men aged 18 and over offers an open and friendly environment where people can open up, listen, or both, in a bid to not only to promote positive mental health, but to significantly reduce the number of male suicides.
One of the driving forces behind the group’s creation has been suicides which significantly impacted the community. In 2024, the founders behind Mon’s Chatter visited suicide prevention groups to find out more about how support groups operate, and how they could help within The Forest of Dean and surrounding areas.
Dotty said: “We visited a place in Bristol and Newent a number of times, to see how it worked and how we can in some way help other people who are going through mental health struggles like stress and anxiety.”
The group began officially in October with Marcus Gartside, Steve Wilkins and “Dotty”, who organised a support group hosted at The Shed, Recreation Ground in Coalway.
Steve added: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people who have attended these meetings and how much it has helped them so far.
“Men get a lot out of these meetings and they don’t feel judged. They feel comfortable where they are, and when they come back you build a friendship with them.
“I think some men prefer to come to us rather than professionals because we’re more relaxed. You come when you feel you need to talk and you don’t need to make an appointment. We’re there every week.”
The need for groups like Mon’s Chatter has become clearer over the years. In 2024 alone, there were 4,231 recorded male suicides in England, which accounted for 74 per cent of the overall figures.
Dotty said: “I think there’s always been a need for groups like Mon’s Chatter, it’s just the talks around mental health are more common now.”
Marcus added: “Men have always tucked themselves away and told to man up, but without having someone to talk to.”
The group believes that as the talks around men’s mental health and suicide prevention becomes more prominent, men will become more prepared to attend support sessions such as the one Mon’s Chatter offers.
One message it wanted to emphasise was that you are not alone, and it’s okay for men to talk.
Marcus and Steve said: “We encourage you to come and give us a try. We’re impartial, and a person’s background does not matter.”
While Mon’s Chatter has a weekly meeting, it emphasises that there is no obligation for people to attend. Men simply go when they want or need to, and the group is there for you. It’s completely free, men can speak about anything they need to, and everything spoken about is in strict confidence.
If you are interested in meeting with Mon’s Chatter, you can find them every Monday between 7pm and 8.30pm at The Coalway Recreation Ground.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.