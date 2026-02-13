Shaping our future: Why your voice matters in the Local Plan
The beginning of February marked the start of a new consultation on the Revised Draft Local Plan, which was presented to Full Council at the end of January. This is an
important moment for the district, and I want to explain what’s being proposed and why
your views matter.
The strategy focuses on directing development to the district’s most sustainable settlements, places with good access to services, employment and public or active transport. Alongside this, the plan explores the creation of two new settlements designed from the outset to be well‑connected, sustainable communities with the right infrastructure in place.
We know many residents have questions: why so many homes, why new settlements, and what does it mean for their community? These are fair concerns.
First, the housing numbers. The government sets the housing allocation target for our district. On behalf of the Council, I have challenged this figure directly with ministers on two occasions, but our case was not accepted. As a result, we must plan for around 12,000 new homes by 2045. Our responsibility now is to ensure that this growth happens in the most sustainable and least harmful way, protecting what we all value about the Forest of Dean.
Without an approved Local Plan, decisions would fall back on national policy and be driven largely by developers, not local people. That would leave us with far less influence over where houses are built, increasing the risk of piecemeal, poorly located development without the necessary infrastructure.
Evidence also shows that our existing towns cannot accommodate the full housing requirement without unacceptable impacts on character, congestion, flooding risk and local services. That is why the Revised Draft Local Plan tests the option of two new, planned settlements. This is not about overlooking our existing towns; it is about finding the most sustainable way to meet government requirements while safeguarding the wider district.
We want the right homes in the right places. We need homes that are affordable, environmentally responsible and supported by the infrastructure that our communities need. We recognise the value of our agricultural land, and its importance for local food production and biodiversity. So, of course, we don't want to build on it. But where no other suitable land is made available, those sites may need to be considered to meet the government's targets.
We appreciate residents highlighting land they believe should be considered for inclusion in the Local Plan for development. However, we can only include sites that
have a reasonable prospect of development which includes assessing whether the land is available. Even long-time vacant land cannot be considered unless it comes forward through a recognised process such as a SHELAA submission or planning application.
Each year we run a ‘call for sites’, and I encourage any landowners who believe they have suitable land to come forward so it can be properly considered. Details for this can be found on the Council’s website.
This consultation is not a box‑ticking exercise. It is your opportunity to influence the future of the Local Plan, and I encourage all residents to find out more and to provide their comments. As part of the consultation, we are also holding eight in‑person events across the district to give residents the chance to hold constructive conversations with officers and decision makers. Details of the events are available on the Council website, at the Coleford offices and in local libraries.
Help us to shape the future of the Forest of Dean. Get involved and submit your thoughts today.
The Revised Draft Local Plan consultation is open until 18 March 2026. Find out more at https://www.fdean.gov.uk/reviseddraftlocalplan
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.