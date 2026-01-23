As Chair of the Forest Economic Partnership and Chief Operating Officer of KW Bell, Nicola Bird brings unique industry insight and a strong commitment to championing the interests of businesses in the Forest of Dean.

With extensive experience in business and seeing first‑hand the pressures and possibilities facing the Forest of Dean, Nicola has established herself as a respected local business leader helping to shape the district’s future.

In Nicola’s fortnightly business column, she will explore current news stories, economic trends, local and national challenges, and more. Nicola is keen for this to be a genuine dialogue so your perspectives, questions, and suggestions for future column topics are welcomed.