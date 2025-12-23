On his return to England after the war, he became an unsuccessful lawyer, and declined into poverty with his failing legal business, being a poet not a business man. He describes himself in a ruthless way but affectionate way as a ‘rogue and drinker’. He uses Forest dialect in some of his poems, but the way in which he uses this feature will not create confusion to even the most recent incomer to the Forest. As a sportsman, he provides probably the longest description of a cricket catch, a whizzing, fierce bullet, stinging bare hands, and reminding him of far off days of youth and ‘sweet time-strangled things’. He retired to Yorkley, and died in 1957.