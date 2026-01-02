The grandstand used to be near the sixth tee of the present day golf course and there was a ferry service introduced to transport racegoers from the town across the River Usk to the racecourse. One day, some hooligans pelted the occupants with sods and in the confusion the boat capsized causing two men and a girl to drown. The body of the girl was picked up below the racecourse; the body of one of the men was discovered several days later below Llanellen bridge, and that of the other man further on.