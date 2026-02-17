Ever since I became Police and Crime Commissioner, I have held a zero-tolerance approach to Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB). It can seriously affect people’s daily lives, often leaving victims feeling unsafe, unsupported, or unsure where to turn next.
It can eat into your sense of safety and community, especially when the behaviour continues despite repeated calls for help, it can feel as though nothing is changing.
In an attempt to prevent people getting stuck in this cycle, the ASB Case Review process was created.
An ASB Case Review gives victims, or someone representing them, the right to request a formal multiagency review of how their previous ASB reports have been handled. These reviews are managed by my Office.
It is designed as a safety net, bringing the relevant organisations together to look again at what has happened and identify what further actions could help. But an ASB Case Review is not a complaints’ procedure about a particular agency or officer. Instead, it concentrates on solutions and whether the right steps have been taken to address the ongoing behaviour and what more could be done.
Because ASB often involves several agencies, the review brings together the organisations best placed to help. These can include councils, police, health services, social housing providers, Solace, fire and rescue services, youth services, probation and social care teams. The purpose is to build a clearer picture of what has happened and agree practical next steps.
Any victim of ASB can apply, and a representative (such as a family member, carer or councillor) can make the request on their behalf, provided there is written consent. This helps ensure that vulnerable individuals or those struggling to navigate public services are still able to access the process.
A review can be requested when the local threshold is met. In Gloucestershire, this means at least three reported incidents of ASB or hate incidents, these incidents occurred within six months, each one was reported within a month of it taking place, the ASB is ongoing.
ASB Case Reviews ensure victims are not left navigating the system alone when behaviour persists. We have seen some real successes pushed through by my team. They promote joined up working, highlight opportunities for earlier intervention and make sure agencies remain accountable for tackling ongoing problems. Often, people just want to feel heard and supported, and this process helps that to happen.
