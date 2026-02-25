FOREST of Dean residents could save “around £107 per person annually” by switching from showers to baths, according to new research.
Data, compiled by bathroom retailer Sanctuary Bathrooms, compared the standard metered rate for each water company from the current 2025/26 year, and multiplied this by the water usage of small and large bathtubs with half-filled capacities, as well as the typical usage and duration of showers.
The research discovered the savings per region in the UK and compared them. The UK average saving is £85.19 per person per annum when choosing showers over a large bath. Severn Trent Water customers in the Forest of Dean could see savings above this UK average, with £107.57.
James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms, said of the findings: “With the cost of living constantly on people’s minds at the moment, switching from baths to showers – even partially – could help those on water meters save extra money throughout the year.
“The savings could be even more significant for those with larger households, particularly in those areas that are charged more for water usage.
“Those already using the shower more can also save money by keeping showers short, not leaving water running, and also changing to showers that use a lower amount of water per minute.”
Savings of around £12.37 per person annually could also be made by those with smaller baths using around only 80 litres of water.
That means for a family of four could save between £49.48 and £430.28 by making the switch, depending on the size of bath used.
Data also showed and compared the cost of each water company by region. It found Severn Trent Water customers based in zones 1 to 8, are being charged 260.80p per 1000 litres used, 54p more than the UK average.
