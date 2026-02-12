A NEW book entitled “A-Z of mining in the Forest of Dean” has been launched, which celebrates local historical mining terminology.
Dave Tuffley, researched mining terms in the Forest of Dean’s coal and iron ore fields for over 25 years, creating an extensive glossary.
Combining this with the names of Forest mines, The Forest of Dean History Society produced a digest of mining and the lives of those who have shaped the Forest of Dean.
The full colour, hardback book explains terms and names used in Forest mining over the centuries. Dave came across many unique expressions and words that were used in local mines, as well as special technical words or jargon which formed part of the miners’ language.
Nigel Costley, who designed and edited the book said: “It is important to remember and conserve the language just as it is the physical remnants of the mines. It honours the miners who risked their lives every day and those who were killed and injured.”
The mining and iron making industries reached their peak in the 19th century and it was said there were more men working below ground than there were working above.
Miners developed their own rich language for the things they worked with, the tools they used, the rocks and ground they dug and the names they gave their collieries. Many of these terms were unique to the Forest of Dean and have idiosyncratic and unusual names.
The book also includes old photos provided by the Dean Heritage Centre, Hopewell Colliery and Clearwell Caves.
It is available at a few local outlets or online at The Forest of Dean Local History Society website. It is priced at £25 plus £5 postage.
Local History Society members can buy copies of the A-Z at £20. You can find out more about membership via the website.
