POLICE have provided Forest of Dean residents advice on how to deal with Nottingham Knockers, following a report of activity on Wednesday, February 4.
Police advised that you do not purchase anything from Nottingham Knockers and never hand over cash on your doorstep.
Authorities added you should report all incidents to police after refusing sales - but if you feel threatened, close the door and call 999.
Abigail Coe, a Gloucestershire Constabulary PCSO in the Forest of Dean said: “If you have any information about [Wednesday’s] incident that could help us with our investigation, we’d like to hear from you.
“If you witness any further incidents of antisocial behaviour, please report it online. Always call 999 in an emergency.”
