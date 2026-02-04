A MAN in his thirties and a woman in her sixties were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in connection with the dog attack in Rogiet on Sunday November 2 2025.
The two people from Rogiet who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death last year remain on police bail.
Assistant chief constable Vicki Townsend, said: “I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our communities, but I’d like to remind people that this continues to be a live criminal investigation.
“We urge people not to speculate, and to think about how that speculation, particularly online commentary, can impact the investigation.
“Once again, our condolences and thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic death, both within the community and further afield.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact us quoting log reference 2500349915.
You can contact Gwent Police by calling 101, sending a direct message on social media, or via our website.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously by phone or online.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.