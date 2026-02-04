THE number of lucky Gloucestershire residents in February’s Premium Bonds prize draw has been announced - winning a combined total of over £2 million.
The county saw 47 winners, with two scooping up a big win of £100,000 each, five people won £50,000, nine won £25,000, and seven won £10,000.
New research from online casino website, Nieuwe Casino, which analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I), also found the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £39,041.
Valentijn Bakker, Editor of Nieuwe Casino, said: “The Premium Bond winners this month took a safer investment approach at a time when saving money is paramount and saw their patience rewarded. Premium Bonds are a low-stake, high-reward way of investing money that requires a bit of luck. The high returns will have offered much-needed financial relief to many this month.”
At the national level, £40,810,000 was won between 2,875 winners in the month of February, with two people winning the £1m jackpot, 78 people winning £100,000, a further 154 winners scooping up £50,000, 311 securing £25,000, and 777 welcoming £10,000.
Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away. To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.
You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app. You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.
Residents can also check their account and find out more details about the Premium Bonds draw via the NS&I website.
