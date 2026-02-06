THERE are concerns a bid for Unesco biosphere status in the Forest of Dean could affect traditions, restrict public access and turn the ancient woodland into a “theme park”.
Biosphere reserves status recognises the landscape, wildlife, heritage and learning opportunities in an area, and the Forest of Dean District Council is in the process of applying for the status.
But the Commoners’ Association, who represent people practising the historic tradition to graze sheep and other livestock on the unenclosed woodlands, fear it will lead to more fences being put up for conservation projects.
Fences have been put up for environmental projects in the Forest of Dean previously and commoners fear further conservation efforts could lead to more parcelling off of parts of the statutory forest.
Mick Holder, general secretary of the association, said he has not received any communication regarding plans for the biosphere application, and he believes biosphere status could turn the Forest of Dean into a theme park.
Mick said: “There’s this story that the majority of the Forest have shown their support.
“But that’s not quite right. I was born and bred here. I’m deemed to be upfront in the Commoners’ Association and nobody has mentioned it to me.
“What they’re trying to do is turn the Forest of Dean into a theme park.
“Although I don’t object to progress. I don’t want that to be at the cost of the traditions or my heritage.”
Kevin Stannard, Deputy Surveyor for the Forest of Dean and Forest Management Director in the West of England, said Forestry England supports the biosphere designation bid.
He said the biosphere reserve concept should not be seen as a restrictive conservation designation but as an opportunity to reconnect with our land and heritage.
Kevin said: “By thinking globally and acting locally, we can build strong, resilient connections between people, organisations, businesses and the environment.
“Together, these connections strengthen our shared sense of place and support a landscape that works for everyone today and into the future.
“Forestry England supports the designation of the Forest of Dean as a Biosphere Reserve under Unesco’s Man and Biosphere Programme.”
A Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “We understand the concerns being raised and want to be clear that a Unesco Biosphere designation does not introduce new restrictions on land use, access, grazing or traditional practices.
“The Forest of Dean Biosphere application is about recognising the Forest as a living, working landscape shaped by its people.
“The Biosphere team is working with Unesco on the UK Living Heritage Inventory, a national initiative designed to recognise and celebrate living cultural traditions. We are committed to ensuring that commoning, free mining and other ancient practices are protected and celebrated as part of this process.
“We have already had discussions with the Verderers and Free Miners and are keen to speak directly with the Commoners’ Association. The Biosphere application is a partnership effort, and we want to celebrate everything that makes the Forest of Dean unique, with local traditions at its heart.”
