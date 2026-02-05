FAMILIES in Lydney and the wider Forest of Dean are invited to join a brand new children’s street dance school launching on Saturday, February 28 at Severnbanks Primary School.
MF Dance was founded by Matt Fiddes, the former bodyguard to King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The school is known for its high-energy and fun environment, offering classes to children aged three to fifteen.
The school helps children build confidence, stay active, and make friends through upbeat, structured street dance sessions in supportive and encouraging surroundings. It’s all-inclusive and welcoming, and every child is invited to join, no matter their ability or experience.
For Matt Fiddes’ business partner Chris Bishop, bringing MF Dance to Lydney has been a long-standing personal mission because of his strong family ties to the Forest of Dean. Mr Bishop and his wife also own multiple dance schools across Gloucestershire and the Midlands.
Chris said: “Bringing MF Dance to Lydney has been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. I’ve seen it help hundreds of children grow in confidence, including my own children. The difference it makes isn’t just in dance, it’s in how kids carry themselves, how they mix with others, and how proud they feel when they achieve something new. That’s why this matters so much to me personally.”
Classes are led by Evie Thorngate, who creates a friendly, upbeat atmosphere where children can enjoy learning street dance, build fitness and coordination, make new friends, and develop focus and teamwork. Older students can also take on helper roles, gaining mentoring experience.
Evie said: “Our goal is simple. Every child should leave smiling and feeling more confident than when they walked in.”
