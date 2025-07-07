Here is the latest crime round-up from the Forest and Dean.
Police appeal for information following Aylburton farm theft
Police have appealed for information following an alleged theft of a trailer from a farm in Aylburton on Saturday, July 5.
Police said a man drove onto the farm in a grey Volvo estate, through several gates to a trailer, which had equipment on it. He then hitched it and fled.
It happened early in the evening and the man driving is described as being tall with a large build.
Police ask if you have any further information, to report it online quoting incident number GC-20250705-0123.
Two men arrested in Cinderford on suspicion of shoplifting
On the evening of Thursday, July 3, PC Wilce, supported by PCSO Morgan and the Forest Response Team, made arrests of two men on suspicion of shoplifting from the Tesco supermarket on Dockham Road, Cinderford.
Whilst purchasing food for a break, PC Wilce was alerted by staff that two shoplifters had just left the store.
PC Wilce gave chase to the two men, stopping one in the street. Other officers assisted whilst PCSO Morgan followed the second man to a nearby address, alerting colleagues.
Officers gained entry and made the arrest, and both men were held in custody.
Concerns raised after attempted telephone scam in Lydney
Concerns were raised after an elderly Lydney resident was nearly a victim of a circulating telephone scam.
On Saturday, July 5, officers reported that the resident was offered to buy medical equipment at a discounted rate due to being a pensioner, and the seller was a healthcare professional.
The resident revealed a lot of personal information, but after becoming suspicious, phoned their GP to see if the call was genuine. No money was paid and the scam was reported to authorities.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.