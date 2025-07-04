FORESTERS applying for undergraduate courses could become a Clearing VIP at the University of Gloucestershire, potentially bagging some top freebies.
Prospective students will have a chance to win a rent-free year in halls, and will be entered into a prize draw to win one of ten Stagecoach bus passes, providing them with free bus journeys across Cheltenham and Gloucester throughout the academic year.
By registering for Clearing VIP between Saturday, July 5 and Thursday, August 7, students can receive early bird offers, meaning they can reserve a place before results day. They will also be the first to be notified of Clearing courses available at the University by text at 8am on results day. The scheme also allows students to request a callback from the university on results day morning to confirm their place.
Dame Clare Marchant DBE, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of University of Gloucestershire, said: “We are pleased to be launching the Clearing VIP scheme for the second year in a row. When we first launched the free accommodation offer last year, we saw hundreds sign up in the first week. It was a bold move, but it clearly resonated with students facing cost-of-living pressures.”
The prize draw opens on July 5 and closes on August 22. Once registered for Clearing VIP, applicants will be put in touch with the University’s Admissions Team to assess whether an offer can be made based on predicted or actual grades.
Clearing runs from July 5 to October 20 and offers students the opportunity to apply for university courses that still have places available. Applicants may use Clearing if they have not met the conditions of their existing offer, are applying after June 30 for the first time or had a change of heart about the university or course they’ve applied for.
