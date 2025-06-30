In this scam, you get an email warning you of “suspicious activity” in your PayPal account, usually with large transactions involved. The email will urge you to call a number to cancel the transaction. This number then directs you to a scam call centre that will try to get your PayPal login details and other personal information. This scam can be quite convincing for multiple reasons: The scammers used @paypal.com email addresses, realistic email designs, and even created fake invoices to create a sense of urgency.