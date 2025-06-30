FOREST Police have appealed for information after two vans were broken into in Lydney over the weekend.
One report occurred on Saturday, June 28 where it was alleged that thieves made off with power tools on Primrose Hill.
Another report was made early this morning (Monday, June 30) which alleged tools were stolen from Allaston Way.
A police spokesperson said: “If you have any further information about these incidents, we’d like to hear from you. Please complete an online form quoting incident GC-20250628-0128 for the Primrose Hill incident and GC-20250630-0065 for the Allaston Road incident.”
You can find the online form by visiting the Gloucestershire Constabulary website and following instructions for existing crime reports.
Crime prevention advice is available online.
