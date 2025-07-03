STAFF from The Forester and the Forest Review will be at the monthly Coffee, Chat and Connect Coffee morning hosted by Lydney Town Council on Monday, July 7.
The event will be held from 10am - 11.30 and offers a chance for local residents to engage directly with councillors as well as share stories with Forester reporters.
Join the chat at Lydney Town Hall (Lydney Town Council)
The coffee morning takes place at Lydney Town Hall and we look forward to seeing you there
