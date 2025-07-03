MEMBERS of the Forest of Dean community can access free assistance with a variety of life’s essentials, from the Forest Voluntary Action Forum.
The organisation, based in Cinderford’s Ow Bist, offers help to the community with things such as employment support, skills support, the holiday activity and food programme, youth clubs, assistance with setting up or joining community groups, signposting to the right support teams, and crucially; support with digital skills.
Modern technology has allowed us more freedom and connectivity than ever before, but many people find it difficult to keep up with its advancements, or simply do not have much experience with it.
The Digital Hubs Project within the Forest Voluntary Action Forum (FVAF) can help residents understand modern technology, through its innovative approach, in an effort to tackle digital exclusion across the county. Since the start of this year, it has hosted 101 sessions, supporting 341 people.
Alex Digby, Digital Projects Manager of the Gloucestershire Digi Hubs Project within the Forest Voluntary Action Forum said: “It’s quite holistic in how we support individuals, so it’s open to everyone.
“For FVAF, we’ve evolved to deliver on a number of different projects, one being digital inclusion and support. For our community hubs, we deliver digital hubs with one-to-one support or group support for getting people online, which has seen a huge uptake.
“We’re really proud as the Forest to really develop something, understanding the importance of rural communities and its challenges, so we can provide things in the middle of the community, and in existent spaces as well, removing barriers to transport.
“Digital is a big piece, and that can be anything from how to download an app, how to use an app, how to use email, how to apply for work, help with online banking, online shopping, how to spot scams. It’s really varied. Especially with everything moving online now, it’s a big shift to the digital world, so we do our best to support communities with that.”
Community members may also be able to access free equipment such as a laptop, to help with employment, education or everyday needs.
The FVAF’s Ow Bist also acts as a community hub, and offers assistance with a wide variety of other things. From the basics of being a place to use the toilet, to a place to access information, which is further helped with the inclusion of Citizen’s Advice and Age UK.
The team also has a device donation bank, allowing members of the community to donate their old equipment, which can be refurbished safely and used again by other residents of the Forest.
Alex added: “We’re trying to work within a system to create more opportunities like social or employment. It’s about providing that stepping stone for people to be able to thrive.”
FVAF’s services spread throughout the Forest of Dean in areas including Cinderford, Newent, Coleford, Staunton, Lydney and Sedbury.
For more information, you can call Alex on 01594 822073, visit the website, or email [email protected]
