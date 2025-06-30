GLOUCESTERSHIRE charity The Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home (CDCH) has appealed to the community to see if it can find a forever home for Bruno.
Bruno, a Lurcher, is described as handsome and affectionate, but despite being a loveable canine, he has been in the centre’s care since November 2024. Bruno has received just three adoption enquiries in over seven months - none of which led to a home.
Bruno is adored by the staff and volunteers at CDCH, who said he’s the “vest for life” kind of dog. He thrives on human affection, loves cuddles on the sofa, and melts hearts with his waggy-tailed greetings and gentle kisses on open days. His charm and sweetness have made him a firm favourite with visiting families, and the team can’t understand why he continues to be overlooked.
Shannon Clark, Animal Care Assistant said: “Bruno truly is a people’s dog. He’d thrive in a family environment and would be a great companion for children. He’s affectionate, loyal, and simply wants to be around people who will love him back.”
Like many dogs, Bruno has faced a few behavioural hurdles - namely, barrier frustration, which means he can be reactive on the lead when he sees other dogs, because he’s frustrated he can’t greet them. With patience and consistent training, Bruno has made several canine friends at the centre and enjoys going on walks with them.
Ebony Poole, Animal Operations Lead said: “Barrier frustration is very manageable with the right guidance. Bruno has made good progress. He just needs a family willing to continue that journey with him. In return, he’ll give you his whole heart.”
The charity said it’s time Bruno finds the home he so deeply deserves - so could that be in the Forest of Dean?
