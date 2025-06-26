TWO men have been charged with wildlife offences following the discovery of a dead boar in the Forest of Dean at the end of December.
David Stanbury, aged 53, and of Denstead Lane in Chartham Hatch, Kent, has been charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs, three counts of possession of a bladed article and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a dog.
Thomas Bishop, aged 33 and of Grove Close in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, has been charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs.
The pair are due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 29.
The charges relate to an incident which took place on a forest track near Yorkley, north of Lydney, at around 2am on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
