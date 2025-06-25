On a quiet Saturday morning in the Forest of Dean, a small group sets off on a walk—not for fitness, but for connection. Among the number is a young father pushing a pushchair, a retired grandmother, and a local mechanic who’s just moved to town.
Some chat easily; others, tentative at first, soon find themselves laughing over shared stories. By the time they pause for coffee, the barriers have faded. This is the heart of the Summer Wellness Walks, a new initiative co-organised by the Salvation Army and local churches to combat isolation—one step at a time.
Launching this summer and continuing year-round, the monthly walks invite people of all ages to explore the Forest of Dean’s trails together. Co-organisers Jon Harris, Salvation Army Church Pioneer Leader, and Jane Penny, Community Family Minister, designed the programme to bridge gaps in the community.
Jane said, “These walks are for anyone who needs fresh air, a listening ear, or just to feel less alone. Bring your dog, your grandad, or just yourself. All you need is comfy shoes”
Following a successful pilot walk in May which saw 11 people take part organisers have announced three walks starting with one on Saturday 28 June; followed by Saturday 26 July; and Saturday 23 August. Walks last approximately 90 minutes, with breaks for coffee and cake at local cafés or in a church building—covered by the organisers for those who can’t afford it.
The ecumenical project, supported by Churches Together in Lydney, is intentionally unchurchly: no preaching, no hymns, just hiking boots (or pushchairs), smiles and laughter - and a route to journey that is accessible to all.
Jane said, “we want people to enjoy nature without pressure. It’s about building relationships. One photo from our pilot shows three generations laughing together. That’s the goal. We’re reclaiming the oldest therapy: each other. Everyone’s welcome—and people can bring their dogs”
Jon Harris said, “During our pilot walk in May, one dad told me it was his first time joining in with something like this. By the end, he was planning to come back. We talked about work-life balance, the importance of family and just spent time chilling and walking. That’s why we do this. That’s the success—not numbers, but connections.”
The walks will rotate between woodlands, lakes, and sheltered routes seasonally, with autumn leaf-crunching and winter cosy café stops already planned.
- Summer: Lakeside and estuary routes
- Autumn: Leaf-crunching woodland trails
- Winter: Sheltered paths with hot chocolate stops
- Spring: Wildflower-lined walks
For more information, to register, or to support the initiative, contact Jon Harris or Jane Penny at [email protected]; [email protected].
The Salvation Army in the Forest of Dean, alongside dedicated community partners, works tirelessly to ensure no one faces hardship alone through practical initiatives like their weekly food bank and their community café offering warm meals and companionship
To learn more about the Salvation Army in Forest of Dean and their programmes and partnerships, visit their website: Forest of Dean | The Salvation Army.
