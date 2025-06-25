THIS year's Refugee Week saw volunteers from Herefordshire City of Sanctuary celebrated 'Community as a Superpower' take part in the Afghan Family Fete held in Walford.
The fete, co-organised by Howle Hill Memorial Garden Project and held at Walford Village Hall, was attended by many Afghan families where some of the Afghan women selling Lubia, Afghan bean and vegetable stew, and flat breads as well as homemade delicacies including cardamon cake.
Children spent time making kites, which they flew on the village hall's green.
They also played traditional games such as marbles on blankets under the canopy of the trees and rollicked on the play equipment in the enclosed area.
It was the first time many of the Afghan families had ventured out to Walford from Hereford.
Yolande Watson, fundraiser for the Howle Hill Memorial Garden said: "I've been lucky to live, work and volunteer in countries where English is not the first language.
“Those experiences have enriched my life and broadened my horizons. Before I moved to Herefordshire, I had a career in public health and community development so I have seen the positive impacts of providing opportunities for cultural exchange.
“Enabling children and families of different faiths to celebrate our common humanity promotes cultural understanding, reduces fear and builds confidence. I'm so glad we hosted the event.”
After paying the Afghan women a small fee for their time to cook and serve as well as the cost of ingredients and goods, Herefordshire City of Sanctuary didn’t make a profit from the event.
But as Jan Coppinger, sanctuary co-ordinator said: "The Afghan community had a wonderful day. It was a day for them to get together in a new setting which helped build the women's confidence.
“We are so grateful to those from the area who came and took the time to speak to the Afghan men and women. We are especially grateful to the two locally based West Mercia police officers who paid a visit.
“The Afghan children were thrilled to meet the police officers who gave them the opportunity to wear their police helmets and see the police car up front with its flashing blue lights. It was a special and positive interaction that they will remember for a very long time.”
If you would like to support the Herefordshire City of Sanctuary, you can send a donation to the Treasurer, Herefordshire City of Sanctuary, Little Trewern Farm, Longtown, Hereford HR2 0LW.
The event was staged as part of the communities which are at the heart of this year’s Refugee Week.
The aim was to build an understanding of the challenges faced by refugees when seeking safety and to celebrate their positive contribution to the local county.
Herefordshire has a proud history of welcoming refugees with compassion shown by local communities to those in need. Most recently this includes people from Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Syria and Ukraine.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.