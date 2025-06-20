TWO Forest of Dean residents are going to take on a 24-hour ‘craftathon’ challenge, looking to raise money for Maggie’s, a cancer support charity.
Rachel Shilston, of Rachel Shilston - Inspiring Creativity and Jo Snowdon, of Jo Snowdon Stained Glass, will undertake the ambitious task at The Inspiring Creativity Studio on Lydney Park Estate, Saturday, August 9, starting at 10am.
The pair are inviting the community to join them as they craft for an entire day, with an exciting opportunity to add your contribution to a stained glass mosaic, which will be auctioned off at a Maggie's charity gala dinner in October.
The 24-hours will also allow community members to enjoy previous arts and crafts made by the pair, join in with origami, purchase some refreshments, or simply engage in conversation.
Those who choose to add to the mosaic will be able to add names to their contribution. While they will not be seen in the final piece, they will still be there and will act as a memory mosaic.
Rachel and Jo hope to raise money, not only to support the work that Maggie’s does, but also as a way to honour and remember special family members’ of theirs who have recently passed; Rachel’s mother Jenny, and Jo’s sister Katie.
Jo initially came up with the idea of a craftathon, and when she shared the idea with Rachel, the two were committed to it.
Rachel said: “When Jo suggested that, I thought that’s such a cool idea. We both have regular craft clubs, we’ve got so many people that come in and use our spaces, and it’s not something that I’ve heard done before.
“It is going to be hard work for 24 hours, but that’s the whole point of being sponsored. You’re not doing it because it’s a walk in the park!.”
The two chose Maggie’s, to recognise all forms of cancer, those affected, and its impact, but also because Rachel previously raised money for them and understands the work that the charity does.
The charity has centres all over the country, with one in Cheltenham and a ‘Mini Maggies’ outreach centre in Coleford’s Main Place.
Rachel and Jo have already raised some donations from the community, and Greggs have agreed to donate some products which can be bought and enjoyed throughout the day and night.
The plans are still in the early stages, but the pair are confident the day will be fun for all that arrive. The day will see attendees enjoy an industry which has been at the heart of both the women’s lives, whilst also acting as a tribute to those we’ve lost through cancer.
Rachel and Jo said: “Come along, have some fun and remember a loved one. Join us in celebrating important people in your lives in a day of creativity and remembrance.”
You can support the cause by attending at any time August 9 to August 10 between 10am and 10am, purchasing the refreshments, making donations at the studio, or making an online donation through the JustGiving website, which you can find by typing “Rachel Shilston gofundme” into your internet browser.
