THE CINDERFORD branch of the Royal British Legion will host a special Armed Forces Day celebration this month, offering the community a chance to show its appreciation for service personnel past and present.
The event will take place on Saturday, June 28, from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM on Edge Hills Road, with organisers aiming to bring the Forest of Dean together in a display of pride and gratitude.
Alongside the core mission of honouring the UK's Armed Forces, the day will spotlight youth organisations, military charities, and local groups working to support veterans and their families.
A spokesperson for the Cinderford RBL said the aim was to: “Promote what is available in the Forest of Dean for serving members of the Armed Forces, veterans, and their families, while involving the local community in a day of celebration.”
The event is part of the national Armed Forces Day 2025, which culminates on Saturday, June 28, following a week of events recognising service personnel, veterans, reserves and cadets. This year’s Armed Forces Week begins on Monday, June 23, and includes Reserves Day on Wednesday, June 25.
Armed Forces Day provides a valuable morale boost for those who serve or have served in the Royal Navy, British Army or Royal Air Force, as well as their loved ones.
While not a charitable event itself, many Armed Forces Day celebrations also raise awareness of organisations supporting the military community.
The day recognises the vital role of families, whose unwavering support enables service members to carry out their duties, and celebrates the cadets and youth volunteers who represent the future of the Armed Forces.
Visitors in Cinderford can expect to see stalls, displays and activities celebrating their contribution, as well as information on local support available to them in the Forest.
