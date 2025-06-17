A LOCAL artist is hosting an open-house art exhibition from Monday, June 16 to Monday, June 30, following last year’s success.
Tracey Bell, from Cinderford, is hosting the event between 10am and 6pm at her home of 17 Abbots View, Buckshaft, GL14 3EG. All proceedings made from painting sales will go directly to benefit the charity Communities Action Trust, which was set up in 2019 to assist in taking care of vulnerable people in Zimbabwe.
Last year, Tracey made a remarkable impact with her open house exhibition, showcasing her stunning acrylic paintings. Visitors were truly captivated by her vibrant works and unique artistic vision, making this event an absolute must-see.
The exhibition attracted a large number of art enthusiasts eager to meet her, and gain insight into her creative process. Visitors remarked on the pleasure of viewing original art in such a relaxed environment and engaging in meaningful discussions with the artist.
In just four days, an impressive total of 11 paintings were sold, generating over £2,800 to support the costs of sending a container filled with mobility equipment for vulnerable adults.
This year, the UK registered charity has expanded its mission to include children with special needs in their program in Zimbabwe. You can be sure your visit will not only be enjoyable, but also impactful.
You can contact Tracey for more information about the open-house art exhibition by calling 0159 4823103 or 07557949411.
