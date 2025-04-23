SCOUT groups within the Forest of Dean District are looking for volunteers to help them carry out their work.
Opportunities include Group Leader, Cub Section Leader, Group Membership Co-ordinator and Group Trustee.
Clearwell and Sling, which is just one of ten Scout groups in the Forest of Dean, advertised these positions available.
Other Scout groups include Aylburton and Lydney, Cinderford, Mayhill and Huntley, Mitcheldean, Newent, Royal Forest, Ruardean, St Briavels, and Staunton and Corse.
The Forest of Dean Scouts said via its website: “Scouting in the Forest of Dean is growing. We are 17 groups and over 800 young people and volunteers. We’d love you to join us.”