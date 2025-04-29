CHEPSTOW Town Council has praised the efforts of volunteer group ‘Keep Chepstow Tidy’ following last Saturday’s (April 26) successful litter-pick.
The day’s eight volunteers were split into two groups and a canine companion, with one covering the coastal path and the other sought to keep Bulwark Industrial Estate and Bulwark shops tidy.
The total collection amounted to four purple bags of recyclables, two of general waste and one glass.
Chepstow Town Council, who supplied the litter-picking kit, said: “Not all heroes wear capes. Thank you to Keep Chepstow Tidy for all your volunteer work!”
The team’s next litter pick will be on May 24 meeting at Bluebell Drive, Thornwell. You can find updates from the group via its social media.