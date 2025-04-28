Smiths will be accepting entries of ceramics, watches, silver, gold, jewellery, pictures and collectables for their next sale from the 14th of May by appointment. They are also now inviting final entries of coins, notes and postcards for their June specialist sale. The coin market is particularly buoyant at present and Smiths two coin specialists have been hard at work cataloguing numerous collections of gold and silver and antique coins. A £10 solid gold commemorative coin made for the Queens’ 60th Anniversary carries a value of £7,000 to £9,000. Smiths’ experts are always very happy to have a look at any coins to give a guide price on value by appointment.