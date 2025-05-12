FOREST of Dean Police reminded residents that officers are “always there” following busy shifts in Coleford and Lydney last weekend.
Police executed a warrant which led to two arrests for drug supply offences, completed stop and searches, gathered intelligence and completed plain clothes patrols.
One of these plain clothes patrols led to one person arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers from the neighbourhood teams regularly complete plain clothes operations to support your concerns, so you may not always see us, but we are always there.”
‘Plain clothes’ refers to police officers who wear regular clothing, rather than police uniform when they are on duty.
This tactic is often used for undercover operations.