COLLECTIVE efforts from local emergency services teams helped to find a 56-year-old woman from Gloucestershire who was missing.
On Saturday May 10, The Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) Land Search Team were called to support Gloucestershire Constabulary with a search in the south-east area of Gloucester. The teams stood down around 2am having been unsuccessful initially.
The search recommenced on the morning of May 11, successfully finding the woman later in the afternoon. In attendance were SARA Beachley, SARA Tewkesbury and Cotswolds, SARA Wyre Forest, Gloucestershire Cave Rescue Group, Wiltshire Search and Rescue, and Gloucestershire Constabulary officers.
A SARA spokesperson said: “We are always happy to support the Police with these searches, and delighted when there is a happy outcome.”