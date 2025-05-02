A brand-new independent veterinary practice, Orchard View Vets, is opening its doors in Highnam, offering personalised,compassionate care for pets and their owners.
Founded by experienced vets Maddie and Kate, the clinic is set to become a vital part of the local community.
To celebrate the grand opening, Orchard View Vets will be hosting an open day on Saturday, May 10, with special guest TV celebrity Dawn Steele, known for Monarch of the Glen and Wild at Heart (in which she played the part of a vet!) attending the event.
Dawn, a passionate animal lover, will be on hand to help cut the ribbon and meet local residents and their pets.
"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Dawn to our opening day and to introduce Orchard View Vets to the wonderful people of Highnam," said Maddie.
Kate added, "We are dedicated to providing high-quality care in a welcoming environment, and we look forward to building strong relationships with both our furry patients and their families."
Maddie has been a vet for nearly 20 years and lives locally with her husband David and their two girls.
“I really LOVE being a vet, especially getting to know my clients and their pets. So much of the joy of the job comes from that relationship,” she says
“I obtained my certificate in dog and cat medicine in 2022, and relish tackling this side of patient care. I also have a GP certificate in feline practice which adds to the level of service we can offer our cat patients.
Vet and co-owner Kate brings a wealth of experience to our practice, having qualified as a vet in 2015.
“My dedication to providing exceptional care led me to co-found Orchard View alongside Maddie, bringing to life our shared vision. With a specialised interest in surgery, I earned my post-graduate surgery certificate in 2022, enabling me to perform advanced soft tissue and orthopaedic procedures. This means, with us, your pet receives comprehensive care from a trusted local veterinarian/vet, even for complex surgical needs.
“Beyond my professional expertise, my personal experience with my own Labrador, Dart, who faced numerous health challenges, has deepened my empathy and understanding of pet owners' concerns. This experience reinforces my commitment to treating every animal with the same level of care I would want for my own pets, Dart and Pip.
“When I’m not at Orchard View, I love being out walking with my two dogs, climbing, and running – especially with Maddie when we get the time!”
Orchard View Vets offers a wide range of services, check-ups to more specialised all delivered with a personal touch.
The clinic is fully equipped to ensure pets receive in a modern, comfortable setting.
The team at Orchard View Vets is now accepting new clients and looks forward to taking care of Highnam's pets and their families for years to come.
Join the team for tea, cakes, tours of the practice and a competition to win a framed illustration of your pet by the Orchard View artist from 11am-3pm on Saturday, May 10!