The Martinez Brothers Music Foundation is gifting ‘The People’s Piano’ to Monmouth for the public to play and enjoy.
The foundation is dedicated to ensuring young people and the wider community have every chance to learn how to play music, in memory of Rick and Paul Martinez.
The brothers played alongside the likes of George Harrison and Led Zeppelin before they passed away just four months apart.
The piano will be under the arches at Agincourt square in Monmouth from May until September/ October.
Monmouth mayor, Cllr David Evans will be conducting the grand opening.
The opening will be on May 4 at 1pm until 4.30pm.
The piano will be available for everyone to play during The Shire Hall opening hours.