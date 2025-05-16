POLICE are investigating another violent incident in Coleford’s Market Place – the fourth reported there in the last five weeks.
This time, a 37-year-old Forest man was arrested on Monday, May 12, on suspicion of aggravated burglary after police received a report around 9pm that a man had been assaulted inside an address.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “The victim, in his 30s, sustained wounds to his face and stomach but declined medical treatment.”
Inspector Nick Cook from the Forest Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We’re aware of current public concern following recent violent incidents in the Coleford area and would like to reassure the public that there appears to be no links between them."
A previous incident saw a man attacked with metal bars in view of shoppers on Saturday afternoon, April 5, during the visit of a large biker gang.
Four men from Gloucester and one from Cheshire were subsequently arrested and bailed pending further inquiries.
A blind man in his 60s was also allegedly abused and forced to the ground on Sunday evening, April 20, reportedly by youths on mopeds, sparking a police appeal.
And in another incident in the early hours of Saturday, May 3, yards from the Forest Police HQ, five people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a disturbance at a Market Place address where a weapon was believed to have been used.
Police said: "A man in his 30s sustained multiple wounds to his face and head and remains in hospital for treatment.
"Police had been called by the ambulance service at around 3.40am and five people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder – a woman in her 20s, a man in his 20s, two men in their 30s and a man in his 40s."
They were later released on bail pending further investigation.
Anyone with information about the latest incident is asked to provide information online by completing the Gloucestershire Police ‘tell us’ form quoting incident 462 of 12 May.