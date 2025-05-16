THE Forest of Dean Dementia Action Alliance (FODDAA) is inviting the public to attend the Forest Access and Inclusion Day on Thursday, May 22 between 10.30am and 6pm, held at Upper Stowfield, Lower Lydbrook.
The event comes as part of Dementia Action Week (May 19 to May 25) and looks to raise awareness of dementia, how people experience dementia and other sensory issues, giving information in an informal practical way - such as how people can support others .
There will be a lot on offer for everyone to experience. There will be short sensory walks on offer for attendees to experience, as well as a virtual nature walk experience, a dementia awareness talk, a coffee morning, and much more.
Lena Maller, Community Delivery Lead for the Forest of Dean District Council said: “To have an inclusive, dementia-friendly community, people need to have an understanding of what dementia is and what it isn’t.
“We want the event to be fun and informal, so people with dementia and those affected can get support, but also the wider community. Dementia Action Week is an opportunity to do this.
“Sometimes people are frightened to come to talk to somebody about dementia. This event will be fun and informal, and less confrontational than other events, so hopefully this can help. It’s also about being outside in nature and social connection.”
Those in attendance will be able to speak with various groups such as Age UK, Alzheimer’s Society, Care Services, Severn Wye Energy, Artspace and Wild Earth Journey.
The FODDAA also said there is a dementia survey available to complete, with more details on its Facebook page and website. It allows people with dementia, or families and friends of people with dementia, to share their views.